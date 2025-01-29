Two people charged after cats abandoned in Geneva apartment

GENEVA, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges after investigators say they abandoned cats in their apartment in Geneva, two of which died.

Two of the cats and a rabbit were found alive in the apartment and taken into the care of the Ontario County Humane Society. Investigators say the two residents had left the state.

The humane society went into the apartment back in October after a relative of one of the owners entered, found a dead cat, and called police. Officials found the other dead cat behind the sofa.

A lab at Cornell determined that the cats had died of dehydration. One of the residents turned himself into deputies on a separate matter on Tuesday. The other resident was arrested in Farmington on the same day. Both are facing aggravated animal cruelty charges and will appear in Geneva City Court.







