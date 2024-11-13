Two people charged in death of Genesee County deputy are due in court

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Two people charged in the death of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, a Genesee County sheriff’s deputy, are due in court on Wednesday morning.

Batavia Police say that, back in March, the sergeant escorted 33-year-old Michael Elmore and 39-year-old Lyndsey Jean Wilcox out of Batavia Downs casino for causing trouble. Officers say Elmore came back with a metal chain and used it to beat Sgt. Sanfratello on his head. Officers also say Wilcox hit Sgt. Sanfratello when he was arresting her.

The 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office became unresponsive and died at the scene. Elmore is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated manslaughter. Wilcox is charged with assault and burglary.