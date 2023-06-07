Two people charged with abandoning dog, who later died, in Phelps

PHELPS, N.Y. – Two Newark residents are charged with abandoning a dog who was found starving at the side of a road in Phelps on the morning of June 1.

Ontario County Humane Society says the dog’s owners abandoned the 1-year-old pitbull mix named Ash, who received veterinary care car but died the next day. Mackenzie Clarke, 21, and Isaiah Dishaw, 19, are charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and animal abandonment.

Ontario County deputies responded to Stryker Road after getting a report of a dog lying near a road, wrapped in a blanket. An investigation by deputies and the Human Society found that Clarke, who called 911 to report the starving dog, had abandoned the dog.

The Human Society says her boyfriend, Dishaw, claimed the dog had become sick the night before and the couple tried to take the dog to the Humane Society but they weren’t open. According to the Human Society, the couple left the dog on Stryker Road on their way home.

Clarke is also charged with falsely reporting an incident. They will answer to the charges in Phelps Town Court.