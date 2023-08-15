Two people charged with animal cruelty after dog found in poor health in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — The Ontario County Humane Society says a dog had to be put down after she was kicked and found in poor health in Geneva.

Two people, 49-year-old Urania Warona and 61-year-old Anthony DeMarco, are charged with animal cruelty.

The Humane Society responded on Sunday, Aug. 13 to the home on Wadsworth Street after getting an animal cruelty report. Humane Society investigators say the dog was in the backyard crying when DeMarco yelled at and kicked the dog.

The Humane Society took the dog, a 12-year-old mixed breed named Nina, into their care. They discovered she had advanced cancer, a flea infestation that caused her to lose her fur, and several untreated sores and growths.

Investigators also say Warona, the dog’s owner, knew about Nina’s poor health for several months but failed to provide her with veterinary attention.

Both DeMarco and Warona were issued an appearance ticket for Geneva City Court. The Geneva Police Department helped with the investigation.