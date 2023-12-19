Two people charged with buying a $30,000 hunting trip with money they didn’t have

MANCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in Ontario County for a buying a $30,000 hunting trip with funds they didn’t have.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say Deborah and David Cass bought a guided hunting trip through a Manchester business for more than $30,000. After the hunting trip, officers learned the payment was rejected for insufficient funds.

The couple was charged with forgery and grand larceny. They’ve been released and will appear in Manchester Town Court at a later date.