Two people die in house fire in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Two people have died after being trapped inside a house in Pittsford that caught fire on Sunday night.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. on Callingham Road. Five fire departments and more than 70 firefighters were called to help.

The Monroe County Fire Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire. The Pittsford Fire Department chief said crews had the cold weather to deal with.

“The weather being cold, we did have snow cover hydrants that we’ve been dealing with. A lot of factors have affected it,” said Chief Steve Kline.

He said there was no delay in getting water on the fire. We’re still waiting to learn the identities of the victims.