Two people displaced after fire at Huntington Park Apartments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire at the Huntington Park Apartments on St. Paul Street displaced two people on Friday afternoon. The apartment complex is located near Roberto Clemente School Number Eight.
Firefighters quickly responded and managed to contain the blaze to a corner apartment on the lower floor.
News10NBC has reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information on the cause of the fire but has not yet received a response.