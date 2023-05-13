Two people dragged by car after attempted carjacking on South Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said that two people, in their 50’s and 60’s, were sitting in their car waiting for food from a business at 720 South Avenue on Saturday at 3 p.m., when two suspects, 16-18 years-old, tried to pull the victims out of the car.

Although the victims put up fight, the suspects got control of the car and dragged them with the car for a little while. The suspects then ran away, without the car. The victims only received minor injures and refused medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and anybody with information or video is asked to call 911.