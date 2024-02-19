Two people face weapons charges after one of them was shot inside Rochester home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two men are charged with criminal possession of weapon after a shooting inside a house on the city’s north side on Friday night.

Rochester Police say an argument inside the house led to two men, 38-year-old Victor Cuffie and 42-year old Prince Pressley, to pull out guns on each other. During the argument, Cuffie was shot in the upper body. Both men face weapons charges because they’re prohibited from owning a gun due to a past weapons conviction.

Officers responded to the house on Borchard Street around 10:40 p.m. after a 911 operator reported heading multiple gunshots through the phone call. Officers found Cuffie lying in the doorway with a gunshot wound. RPD got Cuffie away from the house, began first-aid, and he was taken to Strong Hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries.

According to RPD, when officers were searching the home for suspects, Pressley jumped from a second floor window to escape. He was taken into custody soon after. Pressley was taken to the hospital because he was injured from jumping out the window.

RPD says that, while searching the home, they discovered suspected narcotics and evidence that shots were fired from multiple guns. RPD is still investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 911.