Two people found stabbed in west part of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations in the west part of the city.

Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.

He suffered a stab wound to the back. Police say the two people got into a fight that became violent. They’re both recovering at two separate hospitals.