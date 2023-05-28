Two people from Clarendon arrested for Brockport thefts

CLARENDON, N.Y. – Monroe and Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputies coordinated the arrests of 48-year-old Jennifer Sportsman and 50-year-old Wade Murphy of Clarendon.

Monroe County Deputies were investigating a string of thefts in Brockport, when their investigation led them to Clarendon.

Orleans County Deputies say they found a stolen UTV, a riding mower, a utility trailer, a jet ski, and a camper, while executing a search warrant. Deputies also say Sportsman and Murphy fled the state after the search. Sportsman was arrested when she went back to the property and Murphy was arrested in South Carolina.

They both face multiple charges, including possession of stolen property.