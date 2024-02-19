Two people from Rochester dead after police chase in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. – Two people from Rochester are dead following a police chase on Saturday afternoon in Lockport.

Police say 29-year-old Micheal Walker and 28-year-old Ana Cerrato died after crashing into a tree following a police chase.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said that just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, they identified a stolen vehicle near Route 31 and Chestnut Ridge Road.

Deputies said that the driver of the car pulled into a parking lot and as they began issuing verbal commands to the driver, then the car took off.

Micheal Filicetti with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said that that while deputies were in pursuit of the vehicle, they reduced speed and distance for safety reasons.

“The vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed coming into the city of Lockport but had to back off due to the dangerous speeds the vehicle was traveling at. At some point they lost control. The suspects vehicle lost control striking a tree on Route 31, just east of Washburn Street,” Filicetti said.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they found Walker and Cerrato inside the car and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lockport Police are conducting the investigation into the crash.

“The Attorney General’s Office was notified due to the crash and due to the fact that both occupants are now deceased from the crash,” Filicetti said.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Lockport Police will review both dashcam and body cam video from the officers during their investigation.