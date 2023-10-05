Two people in critical condition after crash with deer in Wayne County

ARCADIA, N.Y. — Two people are hospitalized in critical condition after their motorcycle hit a deer Thursday morning in Wayne County.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Fairville Maple Ridge Road in the Town of Arcadia. Wayne County deputies say they found two people, the 43-year-old driver from Newark and a 44-year-old passenger from Marion, unresponsive when they arrived. Both were taken to Strong Hospital by Mercy Flight with serious injuries.

Deputies say the two people were thrown from their motorcycle once it collided with the deer. The Fairville Fire Department and Newark Ambulance also responded to the crash.