Two people in custody after chase with car reported stolen crosses town lines

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A chase with a car that Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say was stolen crossed from Penfield into Brighton.

The driver and the passenger, both adults, were taken into custody after the chase on Monday night. Deputies spotted the car on Panorama Trail and say it refused to pull over. The car eventually stopped on Elmwood Avenue and Commonwealth Road.

We’re still waiting to learn if the two people will face any charges. Check back for updates.