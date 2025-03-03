Two people in custody after Henrietta chase that crossed town lines

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Two people are in custody after a chase on Sunday that started in Henrietta and ended on the city’s northwest side.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say the chase started over reports of theft at the Target at Marketplace Drive and suspects driving off. Deputies responded at the Target around 8 p.m. and soon found a car that matched the description.

Deputies say the car refused to stop, leading to a chase that ended at Alameda Street and Raines Park. No one was injured and there were no crashes during the chase.

We’re working to learn if the people in custody are facing any charges.