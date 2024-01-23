Two people in custody after police chase that ended on Rochester’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are in custody after a police chase that ended on Jay and Grape streets on Rochester’s west side on Tuesday.

Officials say the chase started with a theft in Gates. The Gates Police Department tried to stop a car that took off and drove toward the city. That’s when Rochester Police and New York State Troopers got involved.

News10NBC’s photojournalist on scene saw several police cars. He says it appeared that the suspect’s car crashed into to two police cruisers. No one was injured. This is a developing story.