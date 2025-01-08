Two people in custody after robbery at Clay Avenue home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are in custody after a break-in and a robbery at a home on the city’s northwest side on Wednesday morning.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw Rochester Police surround the home on Clay Avenue near Dewey Avenue around 3:15 a.m. RPD says they caught two suspects who ran from the home after the robbery.

RPD says the suspects tried to rob several adults while children were home. No one was injured. Police had shut down Clay Avenue during the investigation.