Two people in Ontario County accused of abusing three-year-old girl

ONTARIO, N.Y. – Two people are accused of abusing a three-year-old girl in Ontario County.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Stephanie Chavez and 38-year-old Luis Rodriguez.

Following an Ontario County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Luis and Stephanie were taken into custody at 5798 Pintail Crossing apartment one in Farmington without incident.

It was found that both defendants had physically abused a three-year-old girl to the extent that the victim was hospitalized in excess of four days. Both were transported to Ontario County Jail and placed in pre-arraignment detention.