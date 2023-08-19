Two people, including pregnant woman, killed in Steuben county crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. – Two people were killed, including a pregnant woman, in a rollover crash on Interstate 390 in Steuben County Saturday morning.

State police say they were in a van with 11 others heading out on vacation. Doctors were able to save the woman’s baby. That infant and two other victims are being cared for and state police are not releasing a lot of information while they continue notifying family members.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, between Dansville and Wayland, the large passenger van carrying three families crashed on Interstate 390. State police say the families were headed from Norristown Pennsylvania to Niagara Falls.

Traffic was shut down while first responders tended to the victims. On person died at the scene and nine others, including a pregnant woman, were taken to Noyes Hospital in Dansville.

“There was a pregnant female who succumbed to her injuries. However, the baby was successfully delivered by hospital staff. The infant has been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for further evaluation,” said state trooper Brian Ratajczak.

Right now, state troopers believe the driver lost control because of an issue with the rear passenger tire.

State Police said that they will not release the names, ages, or identities of the victims at this time or their conditions. News10NBC will continue to follow this story.