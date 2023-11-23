Two people including Rochester man die in head-on crash in Orleans County

CLAREDON, N.Y. — Two people including a Rochester man are dead and a woman is injured after a head-on crash in Orleans County on Wednesday.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says two cars collided on State Route 31A in the Town of Clarendon just after 11 a.m. The crash killed Justin Christmas, 32 of Rochester, and Autumn Lynn Dercqu, 22 of Medina, who were both in the same car. The driver of the other car was taken to Strong Hospital with multiple injuries.

Sheriff’s office investigators say one of the cars tried pass another car in a no passing zone car as it was turning into a driveway. While passing, the car collided with a car heading in the opposite direction.