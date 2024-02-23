Two people injured while battling house fire in Ontario County

GORHAM, N.Y. — Two people were injured while putting out a fire at their home in Ontario County on Thursday night. Both are expected to recover.

The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. on County Road 17 in the Town of Gorham. The Ontario County Sheriff Office says that an appliance under a desk caught fire and the flames spread from the desk to the walls of a room. To fight the flames, a man used an outdoors water hose and removed burning objects from the room. He and a woman put out the fire before first responders arrived. However, both suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say the man suffered a minor hand burn, smoke inhalation, and possible airway burns. The woman suffered from smoke inhalation. Both were taken to Strong Hospital for treatment.

Gorham firefighters ventilated the home and put out any remaining hotspots. The house only suffered minor damage.