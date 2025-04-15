Two people race against the clock in three-minute shopping spree held at Tops

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Two people had the chance to grab as many free groceries as they could in three minutes at the Tops in Henrietta Tuesday.

Banu Annis, an office administrator at Tradestar Mechanical, along with Michelle Guleck, worked together to dash around the store and grab what they could.

They did the run on behalf of Rob Marvin, the owner of Tradestar, who won the prize at a live auction during the 2025 Breakthrough T1D gala held in March at the Locust Hill Country Club.

Annis and Guleck said they visited the store ahead of time to plan their run, but it was hard to plan for the pressure of actually doing it. They said they shopped for things to bring back to the office for a big barbecue and to have a big celebration.

Marvin’s winning bid was $1,600, with Tops raising $333,000 total for type one diabetes research.