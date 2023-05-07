Two people seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. – There was a serious motorcycle crash on Lewiston Road in Genesee County on Saturday.

State Police said a motorcyclist riding with a passenger lost control for an unknown reason, and went off the road, hitting a retaining wall.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were ejected from the bike, and both were seriously hurt. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and his passenger was taken by Mercy Flight.