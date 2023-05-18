Two people shot after an argument on Smith Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Walnut Street Wednesday night.

At 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Walnut Street, near the area off West Broad Street, and found a 25-year-old man shot in the upper body.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say during their investigation a 30-year-old woman was also brought to Strong with a gunshot wound. The woman was brought in a private car to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say it was later learned that both the victims were shot on Smith Street, near State Street, after an argument.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Police say this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.