Two people shot in separate areas of city overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people were shot in separate areas of Rochester overnight, one on the city’s northeast side and the other on the southwest side.

On Thursday just before midnight, a man in his 20s was shot on North Clinton Avenue near Avenue D. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital after officers found him injured. He is expected to survive.

Just before that, around 10:30 p.m., a man in his 30s was shot on University Avenue between Union and Alexander streets. An ambulance also took him to Strong Hospital and he is also expected to survive.

Rochester Police are still investigating both shootings and are asking anyone with information to call 911.