Two teens shot on Aab Street on city’s northwest side
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were shot on Aab Street off Otis Street on Friday morning.
Rochester Police found the victims around 3:45 a.m. after responding to the next street over for a ShotSpotter alert. After that, officers learned that people were shot at a house on Aab Street.
Both teens are expected to survive. An ambulance took the 17-year-old to Strong Hospital and the 15-year-old was treated at the scene and released. RPD is still investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 911.