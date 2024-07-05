Two teens shot on Aab Street on city’s northwest side

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were shot on Aab Street off Otis Street on Friday morning.

Rochester Police found the victims around 3:45 a.m. after responding to the next street over for a ShotSpotter alert. After that, officers learned that people were shot at a house on Aab Street.

Both teens are expected to survive. An ambulance took the 17-year-old to Strong Hospital and the 15-year-old was treated at the scene and released. RPD is still investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 911.