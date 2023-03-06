Man shot on Diringer Place Sunday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the end of Diringer Place for a ShotSpotter activation. They found a 24-year-old city man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A second man was in the area and had some minor injuries. It’s not believed those injuries came from gunfire, maybe his efforts to get away from it.

A portion of Goodman Street and Diringer Place were closed to traffic, but are now reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.