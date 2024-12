ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday at 5:25 a.m., Rochester Police found a man in his 20s dead from a gunshot to his torso at 289 Emerson St.

There was another man who was shot in the lower body. That man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening.

There were eight people in the house at the time of the shooting including an infant.

Police are investigating.