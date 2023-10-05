Two people shot, one at Bay Street and another at MLK Park, overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s northeast side and another man was shot downtown overnight.

The first shooting happened around Bay Street and Portland Avenue. Officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday after getting reports of gunfire. They found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. An ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive.

Around the same time, RPD also responded to a report of gunfire less than a mile away on Clifford Avenue and Portland Avenue. Officers confirmed that there were shots fired but didn’t find anyone or anything hit.

Hours later, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim and found an injured 32-year-old man on Cameron Street and Myrtle Hill Park. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital to treat his lower-body gunshot wound and he is expected to survive. Investigators determined that he was shot about three miles away at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park downtown.

RPD is investigating these shootings and is asking anyone with information to call 911.