Two people shot overnight on East Ave. by Alexander St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said at 1:46 a.m. they responded to a report of possible shots fired at 349 East Ave, the address that police gave is the location of Axes and Ales bar. A crowd of people scattered after the police arrived and officers didn’t find any suspects, victims, or evidence that shots were fired.

However, at 3:30 a.m. two separate gunshot victims arrived at local hospitals. Police say they were shot in the area of 349 East Ave. at the time of the original call. One victim is a 24-year-old city man, the other is is 27-year-old city woman, both had gunshot wounds to their lower body. Police say both injuries are not life-threatening and there are no suspects in custody.