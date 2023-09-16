Two people shot Saturday morning in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two victims were dropped off in private vehicles to Rochester General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say at 3:05 a.m. Saturday officers responded to RGH after a 24-year-old Rochester man was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officials say his injuries are non-life-threatening. Police have not determined the area of the shooting, but know it was in the City of Rochester.

Police say 10 minutes later, another 22-year-old Rochester man was dropped off by a private vehicle at RGH. Police say that shooting happened in the apartment complex on Twin Beaches off of Lake Avenue.

Police say the victim was sleeping in his apartment when several rounds were fired outside, one hitting him in the upper body. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say they are investigating the two shootings and if there is a possible link between the two.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.