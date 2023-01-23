Two people stabbed overnight at different scenes in northern Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two people were stabbed overnight, one with life-threatening injuries, at separate scenes in the northern part of the city.

The first stabbing, which happened at North Clinton Avenue near Carl Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, left a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

After responding, RPD officers found the man with upper body stab wounds and he was taken to Strong Hospital. RPD says he had an emergency surgery and is now in stable condition.

Officers say they’re following up on several leads on the stabbing and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

The second stabbing happened just after midnight on Monday at Dewey Avenue near Clay Avenue. Officers found an 18-year-old stabbed in the upper body and said the stabbing was a domestic argument that turned violent.

RPD took one suspect, a 54-year-old woman, into custody. Both the victim and the woman were hospitalized for injuries considered non-life-threatening. RPD says the woman will be charged after she’s released from the hospital but her specific charges haven’t been determined yet.