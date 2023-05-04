Two people taken into custody after possible burglary attempt at Hickey Freeman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say there was a possible burglary attempt at the Hickey Freeman building on North Clinton Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Two people were taken into custody they crashed their truck into a tree while trying to escape police, according to RPD. The two did not make it into the building.

An RPD sergeant was on patrol just after 2:30 a.m. when he saw a box truck parked behind the Hickey Freeman building and damage to the fence, indicating a possible burglary in progress. The sergeant said two people got into the truck to flee from police. That’s when the truck lost control and crashed into a tree on Hollenbeck and Morrill streets.

Two men, 38 and 58, were taken into custody. One man ran from the truck and was caught after a foot chase. The other man kept driving and was caught two blocks away on Remington Street.

One man was taken to Rochester General Hospital after reporting minor pain after the crash and the other was not hurt. Police say they’re still determining specific charges.