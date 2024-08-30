Two people taken to hospital after crash on Brooks Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a rideshare car at Brooks Avenue and Millbank Street.

The crash happened on Thursday just before midnight. Rochester Police say a van, operating as a Lyft, and a car were traveling opposite directions on Brooks Avenue. When the Lyft driver was turning onto Millbank Street, it crashed into the other car.

RPD is still investigating the crash but says drugs and alcohol weren’t a factor.