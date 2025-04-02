Two people taken to hospital after crash on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a serious head-on crash on the city’s northeast side.

The crash happened on Clifford Avenue and Ferncliffe Drive just after midnight. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw several firefighters and an ambulance at the scene, along with a Rochester Police Department command van.

RPD says it’s still investigating the crash. We’re working to get an update on the condition of the two people taken to the hospital.