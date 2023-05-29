Two people taken to hospital after Hamlin motorcycle crash

HAMLIN, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Brick School House Road and Hojack Drive in Hamlin for a report of a motorcyclist hurt and lying in the road on Sunday.

Deputies say the crash involved the motorcycle and a car. The driver of the motorcycle, along with their passenger, was taken to Strong Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the car was ticketed. Deputies say alcohol was not involved.