Two plead guilty to manslaughter in drive-by shooting death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two men pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Thursday for the death of Eric Martin Jr. in a drive-by shooting in 2023.

Keyvin Miller, 19, will be sentenced to 25 years in prison on June 26, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Kirsean Chatfield, 27, will get 15 years.

Rochester Police found Martin sitting in the front seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head when they responded to 911 calls for a shooting near Dewey Avenue in Rochester on May 32, 2023. He died at Strong Memorial Hospital.

An investigation determined that Miller shot Martin from a stolen vehicle that Chatfield was driving. According to the D.A.’s office, Martin was not the intended target. They ditched the stolen vehicle, stolen another one, and then fired shots into a Parsells Avenue storefront, the D.A.’s office said.

Chatfield was found June 25, 203 in the vehicle in an unrelated traffic stop, in possession of the gun used to kill Martin. Miller and Chatfield were both arrested.

“The violent and reckless actions from May 31, stole the life of Eric Martin, Jr., and risked the lives of many others who were in the area, living their lives,” said Assistant District Attorney Camille Ingino, who prosecuted the case. “While I am pleased that both Keyvin Miller and Kirsean Chatfield admitted to their roles in the death of Eric Martin, Jr., nothing can bring back the life they stole.”