Police investigations at and around Columbia Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — there were two police investigations on Rochester’s southwest side Tuesday night, on and around Columbia Avenue.

At around 8:01 a.m., officers went to Columbia Avenue and found evidence of shots being fired and a house in the 400 block hit by gunfire. Six people were in the house, ranging from 4 to 57 years old, but nobody was hurt.

Just hours before that incident, a 22-year-old man was found shot on the same block of Columbia Avenue. Police say he actually was shot a few blocks away. Officers were called to Frost Avenue around 2:20 p.m. for a group of men shooting at one another. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No one else was hurt.

So far, no suspects are in custody in either case.