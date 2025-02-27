Two RCSD schools on Edgerton Park closed Thursday due to power outage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two schools in the Rochester City School District are closed on Thursday after a power outage that began on Wednesday.

All school-related activities have been canceled at the Andrew Langston Middle School and Rochester International Academy at the Jefferson campus, both on Edgerton Park. Staff are not expected to report.

RCSD School No. 7 in the Maplewood Park neighborhood, which was also impacted by Wednesday’s power outage, will stay open on Thursday. RCSD released this statement on Wednesday afternoon about the outages:

“Earlier today, three of our schools (School 7, Rochester International Academy, and Andrew Langston Middle School) experienced a power outage during an electrical interruption in the area. While backup generators provided partial power, School No. 7 experienced additional challenges, including limited WiFi, two-way radio communication, and electronic student bathroom sensors that were not operational. As a result, students used staff restrooms and were provided sandwiches, fresh fruits, and vegetables for lunch due to kitchen equipment being affected.”

“Throughout the disruption, heat remained on, and additional staff from our Safety and Security team were on-site to provide support. We are grateful to our staff, who ensured our students remained safe throughout the day. RG&E has informed us that full power restoration is expected later this evening. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our students, staff, and families as we work through this situation.”