Two Rochester men arrested after traffic stop, one had a loaded handgun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday at 3:50 p.m., New York State Police stopped a car for seat belt violations on Bay Street in Rochester. The driver, Jaiquanne Stock, 29, of Rochester, refused to identify himself and was was charged with obstructing governmental administration. Stock was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Rochester City Court on a later date.

The passenger, Taj’Mere Irwin, 19, of Rochester, refused to identify himself and was found to have a defaced 9mm handgun loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition in a high-capacity magazine. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and obstructing governmental administration. Irwin was taken to Monroe County Jail for arraignment.