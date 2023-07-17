Two Rochester nuns injured, one killed in Pennsylvania crash

ERIE, P.A. – The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas has confirmed that four Sisters of Mercy, including three from the Rochester area, were involved in a serious car accident in Erie, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Sadly one of the nuns, Sister Arlene Semesky, was killed in the accident. Sister Arlene was 79-years-old, and was originally from Elmira, New York. She had been a Sister of Mercy for 59 years. One Sister remains in critical condition, and two Sisters are hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Mercy Community asks for prayers for Sister Arlene and her family and loved ones, and for all who were injured in the accident.