Rochester 8th grader to speak at national ‘Soapbox Nation’ showcase in D.C.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A middle school student from the Rochester City School District has been selected to speak at the National Soapbox Showcase in Washington, D.C.

Farida Ismael, an eighth-grader at Thurgood Marshall Middle School, is among only 12 students nationwide chosen to participate in “Soapbox Nation.” This platform amplifies youth voices on issues important to them.

Ismael chose to speak about deportation.

She will be joined by Khandhia Smith, a student from School Without Walls, who was also selected to attend the National Youth Summit next month.

