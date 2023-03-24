Two Rochester teens stabbed after meeting up for fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two Rochester teens are recovering from a stabbing Thursday night.

Officers tell News10NBC it happened in the area of Aberdeen Street and Woodbine Avenue. They say a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl walked into Saint Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police say they found that the teens were part of a group that met to engage in what officers describe as “mutual combat.”

No suspects are in custody. If you have any information about this investigation, police ask that you call 911.