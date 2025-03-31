Two RPD cars crash on Inner Loop after being called in for backup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Rochester Police cars crashed into each other on the Inner Loop near Scio Street on Sunday night while responding to a false report of a kidnapping.

One officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no one was seriously injured. Just before 10 p.m., RPD responded to a 911 call for a kidnapping involving a vehicle, but it turned out to be just an argument.

Officers eventually found the vehicle believed to be involved and saw a person run from it. As police requested backup, two of the cruisers heading to the scene collided, damaging both.