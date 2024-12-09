Two separate shootings in Rochester leave one man dead, four others injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple victims are recovering from bullet wounds following two separate shootings in Rochester early Sunday morning.

News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski visited the scenes of the shootings but was unable to find any witnesses willing to speak on camera. The shootings resulted in at least one fatality and four people injured, with two currently hospitalized.

The first shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. on Dewey Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue. Police reported that a large group of people got into an argument, leading to the shooting. A 40-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition. A 45-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and sustained a minor wound to his upper body.

Just a mile and a half away on Emerson Street, another shooting took place around 5:25 a.m. This one left at least one man dead. A second man was found shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Eight other people, including children as young as 7 months old, were in the house during the shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with information about either shooting to call 911.

