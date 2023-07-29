Two shot on Conkey Avenue, 16-year-old hit with stray bullet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering after being shot Saturday morning — 16-year-old and a man from Syracuse.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Conkey Avenue and Avenue D.

At the scene, officers say they found a 42-year-old man inside of a car who had been shot. During their investigation, officers found a 16-year-old girl who they say was hit by a stray bullet from that shooting.

Police say she was sitting inside a home on Conkey Avenue when she was hit. They were both taken to the hospital.

Both are expected to be okay.