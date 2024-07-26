Two shot on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man and woman shot Thursday night are expected to recover.

Rochester Police went to Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street around 11:45 p.m. after a ShotSpotter went off. They found a 39-year-old city woman who had been shot. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

About 45 minutes later, a 53-year-old city man showed up at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined he was also shot on Lyell Avenue.

Both of their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call 911.