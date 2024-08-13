Two staff members accused of abusing person with disabilities in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Two staff members are accused of physically abusing a person at a housing facility for people with disabilities.

Joseph Kopetchny, 46 of Newark, and Vicki Wilson, 58 of Seneca Falls were arrested after an investigation that began in May. They’re charged with endangering the welfare of a disabled person.

Seneca Falls Police say the victim experienced unwanted physical contact that was likely to result in an injury. Both suspects were issued an appearance ticket to answer to their charge in court at a later date.