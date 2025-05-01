Two state parks in Western New York contenders for ‘Best State Park’ contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Letchworth State Park and Niagara Falls State Park are both in the running for the 2025 USA Today Readers’ Choice Award for “Best State Park.”

According to USA Today, they gather a panel of travel experts to nominate their top picks for the most remarkable state parks in the U.S. This year, Letchworth and Niagara Falls were among those nominated.

Now that the travel experts have made their picks, USA Today is letting the public decide which of the parks is the best of the best.

Letchworth Park won the top designation in this contest back in 2015, according to the Wyoming County Chamber and Tourism Office.

People are able to vote once a day on their favorite park. Voting ends on Monday, May 12 at noon. The winning parks will be announced Wednesday, May 21.

To cast a vote, click here.