Two suspects arrested after being accused of multiple home burglaries in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. – Monroe County Deputies said they have arrested two people who they say stole various “precious” valuables from different homes in towns within Monroe County.

On March 16, deputies said they responded to three separate reports of home burglaries in the Town of Parma. Through surveillance footage and witness testimonies, deputies said they found a potential suspect vehicle.

In the following days, deputies said there was additional burglary attempts in the Towns of Ogden and Greece.

On April 10, deputies arrested 30-year-old Leshavion Reliford and 33-year-old Paris Booker and also recovered stolen guns, jewelry and other valuables that deputies say were important to the victims.

Reliford and Booker were both charged with the following:

Burglary in the second-degree.

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree.

Grand larceny in the third-degree.

Criminal mischief in the second-degree.

Both of them were transported to the Monroe County Jail and arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court. Booker was held without bail as deputies say he is a double predicate felon. Reliford was held on a $7,500 cash bail, or $7,500 bond.

Deputies say on April 11, Reliford posted bond, then was arrested again and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree following a search warrant at his home.